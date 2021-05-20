Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 214 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 412.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Duke Energy by 257.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 456,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 116.4% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,061. The firm has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.