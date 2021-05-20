Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.92. 87,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,687. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.