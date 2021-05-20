Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 596,415 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

