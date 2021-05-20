Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.6% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,185. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.53. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

