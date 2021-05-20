Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.17

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.17 and traded as low as $3.00. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in Louisiana and Texas. The company's principal assets are surface and mineral rights to approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 1.13 billion cubic feet of natural gas and approximately 60.0 thousand barrels of oil.

