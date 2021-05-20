Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $241.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.73 million and the highest is $248.20 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $908.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $11.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.89. The stock had a trading volume of 234,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,750. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.20 and a 200-day moving average of $357.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

