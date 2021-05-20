BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. BioHiTech Global has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

