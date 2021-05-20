BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $72,650.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLFS opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.