BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

BNTX stock opened at $199.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -99.54 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $213.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.63.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

