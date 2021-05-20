Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $190.05 or 0.00481304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,486.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $805.23 or 0.02039247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003635 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,737,920 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

