Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $58.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 40% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $122,514.62 and approximately $58.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 63.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.91 or 0.00520790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000128 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.