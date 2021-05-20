Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $129,001,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 577,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,224,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,145,000 after buying an additional 37,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

