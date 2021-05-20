Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $304,074.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockzero Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.52 or 0.01158570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.45 or 0.09661976 BTC.

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,501,938 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockzero Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockzero Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.