Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $698.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $109,552.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $232,869.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,306 shares of company stock valued at $39,646,959 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blue Bird by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $3,791,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blue Bird by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

