Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,231.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,304.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,205.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

