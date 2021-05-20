BMO Capital Markets Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $48.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

