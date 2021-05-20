BMO Capital Markets Raises ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE ICL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

