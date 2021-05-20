BMO Capital Markets Raises Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target to $36.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

