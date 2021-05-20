BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Hold Rating for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

