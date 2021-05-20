Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.96.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

