Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$41.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.31.

A number of research firms have commented on BEI.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$37.65 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$25.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -7.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

