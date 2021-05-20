Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Sells $639,606.59 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BCC opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

