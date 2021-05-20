BonusCloud Price Reaches $0.0009 (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $1.30 million worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00075739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.06 or 0.01183324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.22 or 0.09859526 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,150,954,179 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

