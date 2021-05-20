Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells $3,305,321.19 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $27,734,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $34,902,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $9,602,000.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

