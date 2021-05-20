BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.