BOScoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,412.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and $1,412.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000111 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

