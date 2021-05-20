Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $440.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.33. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

