Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.83 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

