Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 15,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 31,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,753,141. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

