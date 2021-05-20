Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.60

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 108.60 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 406605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.17. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

