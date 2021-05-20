Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00.

Shares of HUBS opened at $488.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.74 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cannonball Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

