BrightView (NYSE:BV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 167,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.42 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

