Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 104,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.