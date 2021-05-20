British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 200,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 934,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,052,000 after purchasing an additional 427,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 874,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 712,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,621 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.88%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

