Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given New GBX 950 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 979 ($12.79).

BVIC stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 960 ($12.54). 450,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 879.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 824.03. Britvic has a 1 year low of GBX 669 ($8.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.61%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have acquired a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503 in the last quarter.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

