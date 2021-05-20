Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $492,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $441.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.51 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

