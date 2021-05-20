Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadwind currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

