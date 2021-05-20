Brokerages Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.18. 6,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. ABB has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

