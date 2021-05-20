Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.01). CorePoint Lodging posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

