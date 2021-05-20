Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $844.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

In related news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after buying an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after purchasing an additional 156,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

SAFM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $171.00. 1,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,530. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 135.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $177.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

