Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK opened at $23.39 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

