Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post -$3.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.59). argenx posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($12.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.52) to ($6.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($14.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.68) to ($6.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,244. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $155.02 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.96.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.