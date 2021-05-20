Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Colony Credit Real Estate posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

