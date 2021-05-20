Brokerages Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $702.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $702.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $680.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.90 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $229.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

