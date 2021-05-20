Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leslie’s.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LESL stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,631. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.12.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

