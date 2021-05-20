Brokerages Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncorus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $76,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

