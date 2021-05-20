Brokerages Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post sales of $9.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. Postal Realty Trust posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $271.20 million, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.