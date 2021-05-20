Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

