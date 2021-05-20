Brokerages Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Target Price at $9.00

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.22. 204,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,519. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $80,833.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

