Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT at $26.60

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,130. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

